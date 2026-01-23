Skip to main content
Almodovar’s 13 lead Southeast Missouri State past Little Rock 70-65

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had 13 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 70-65 victory over Little Rock on Thursday night.

Almodovar had 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Landren Blocker scored 13 points while going 6 of 9 from the field. BJ Ward finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Johnathan Lawson finished with 21 points and four steals for the Trojans (9-11, 6-3). Kachi Nzeh added 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Little Rock. Truman Claytor IV had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

