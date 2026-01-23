Skip to main content
Portland State defeats Eastern Washington 65-61

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 22 points helped Portland State defeat Eastern Washington 65-61 on Thursday night.

It was the sixth victory in a row for the Vikings.

Miller added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Vikings (12-5, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds. Keyon Kensie had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Isaiah Moses led the way for the Eagles (4-15, 2-4) with 22 points. Alton Hamilton IV added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

