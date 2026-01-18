Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pacific secures 81-64 victory over Oregon State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 20 points helped Pacific defeat Oregon State 81-64 on Saturday.

Ralph had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (13-8, 4-4 West Coast Conference). Kajus Kublickas went 5 of 7 from the field (3 of 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Justin Rochelin had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 of 6 from the line.

The Beavers (10-11, 3-5) were led by Yaak Yaak, who posted 13 points.

Pacific took the lead for good with 4:33 left in the first half. The score was 35-32 at halftime, with Kublickas racking up seven points. Ralph scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pacific went on to secure a victory, outscoring Oregon State by 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.