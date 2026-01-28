James’ 21 lead Marquette over Creighton 86-62

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nigel James Jr. scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half in Marquette’s 86-62 win over Creighton on Tuesday.

James also added five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Golden Eagles (8-14, 3-8 Big East Conference). Royce Parham scored 19 points while going 9 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Adrien Stevens had 14 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Bluejays (12-9, 6-4) were led in scoring by Austin Swartz, who finished with 17 points and six assists. Creighton also got 15 points from Blake Harper. Jasen Green also put up eight points and six rebounds.

Marquette took the lead for good with 15:55 remaining in the first half and led 52-23 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press