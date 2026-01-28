Bailey, Rolison lead Nevada to 66-60 OT win over Grand Canyon

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Chuck Bailey III scored 18 points and Tyler Rolison added six points in the overtime as Nevada took down Grand Canyon 66-60 on Tuesday.

Bailey went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Wolf Pack (15-6, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Rolison scored 11 points while shooting 1 of 7 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line and added five rebounds and three steals.

The Antelopes (13-7, 6-3) were led by Jaden Henley, who recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Grand Canyon also got 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Efe Demirel. Makaih Williams also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press