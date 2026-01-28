Skip to main content
Fielder scores 16 as Boise State takes down San Jose State 89-58

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Drew Fielder had 16 points in Boise State’s 89-58 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday.

Fielder added eight rebounds for the Broncos (13-8, 5-5 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Pearson Carmichael shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Sadraque NgaNga finished with 15 points for the Spartans (6-15, 1-9). Jermaine Washington added 13 points for San Jose State. Colby Garland finished with 10 points and four assists.

Boise State carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Meadow led the way with seven points. Boise State took a 10-point lead in the second half thanks to a 13-3 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

