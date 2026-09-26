Jai’Den Thomas has 167 total yards and 3 touchdowns to lead UNLV past Akron 38-10

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns, Jai’Den Thomas had 167 total yards and three touchdowns, and UNLV beat Akron 38-10 on Saturday.

Thomas was left wide open out of the backfield for a catch along the sideline to score from 40-yard out to tie it at 7-all. He also scored on a short pass in the second quarter.

Thomas’ 16-yard scoring run in the fourth — his 38th career touchdown — gave UNLV a 21-10 lead after the first possession of the second half.

Thomas finished with 113 yards on 15 carries, and he caught three passes for 54 yards.

Taz Reddicks added 116 yards receiving, including a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter, for UNLV (2-2), which played in its fourth time zone this season. The Rebels have won seven of their last eight true road games against non-Mountain West teams.

Mumu Bin-Wahad, Tre Fulton and Cam Santee each made an interception for the Rebels defense. Fulton made an easy interception in the first quarter when Akron RB Jordan Gant had a pass tipped coming out of his hand. Santee also had a deflected pass come directly at him after a bad snap.

Brayden Roggow was 14 of 25 for 194 yards with two interceptions for Akron (1-3).

The Rebels outgained Akron 493-301.

Up next

UNLV: Returns home to play California next Saturday.

Akron: Plays at Central Michigan next Saturday.

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