Stearney throws for 3 TDs, Naumann scores rushing TD to send Colgate over Villanova 28-21

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jake Stearney threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Naumann had 66 yards rushing and a score, and Colgate held on to take down Villanova 28-21 on Saturday.

The Raiders (4-1, 3-0 Patriot League) defeated the Wildcats (2-3, 1-2), ranked 23rd in the Stats Perform poll, for the first time since 1978. It was also their first ranked win since Nov. 4, 2023 against then-No. 16 Lafayette.

Naumann scored late in the first quarter on a 6-yard rush to tie the game 7-7, and Peyton Way reeled in a 5-yard reception to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 14.

Colgate scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, a 41-yard reception by Matt Fogler and a 12-yard grab by Chief Montalvo to make it a two-possession game.

Fogler finished with five catches for 93 yards to lead the Raider passing attack. He entered the game leading the Patriot League in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns.

Pat McQuaide threw for 192 yards and two scores for Villanova, and Braden Reed caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Ragland had 56 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Villanova holds an 8-2 advantage in the series.

Up next

Colgate: at Harvard next Saturday.

Villanova: host Morgan State next Saturday.

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