Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Merkle has 22, Grocholski 20, and No. 17 Minnesota women pull away from Harvard in fourth 82-62

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gracie Merkle scored 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 17 Minnesota had a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter of an 82-62 win over Harvard on Monday in the season-opener for both teams.

Until the fourth quarter when Minnesota outscored Harvard 28-10 the Golden Gophers couldn’t shake the Crimson. Over the final 10 minutes Harvard was 4 of 16 shooting and had seven turnovers while Minnesota made 9 of 16 shots from the field, 10 of 11 from the foul line and didn’t commit a turnover.

Grace Grocholski added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Gophers and Tayla Thomas had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Sam Wills had 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for Harvard. Olivia Jones added 14 points and Karlee White had 11 points but was 5 of 20 from the field, including 1 of 12 behind the arc.

Merkle had 12 points and Grocholski 10 as the Golden Gophers carved out a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Harvard scored the first seven points of the second half, the last five by White, with her 3-pointer tying the game at 37. Then Minnesota had a 10-2 run but Jones had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in the last minute to give the Crimson a 52-51 lead. Grocholski knocked down a 3-pointer for a 54-52 Golden Gophers’ lead after three quarters.

Starter Natalie Kussow had all nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Gophers pull away.

Up next

Harvard: Home against Boston College on Friday.

Minnesota: At Marquette on Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.