Merkle has 22, Grocholski 20, and No. 17 Minnesota women pull away from Harvard in fourth 82-62

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gracie Merkle scored 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 17 Minnesota had a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter of an 82-62 win over Harvard on Monday in the season-opener for both teams.

Until the fourth quarter when Minnesota outscored Harvard 28-10 the Golden Gophers couldn’t shake the Crimson. Over the final 10 minutes Harvard was 4 of 16 shooting and had seven turnovers while Minnesota made 9 of 16 shots from the field, 10 of 11 from the foul line and didn’t commit a turnover.

Grace Grocholski added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Gophers and Tayla Thomas had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Sam Wills had 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for Harvard. Olivia Jones added 14 points and Karlee White had 11 points but was 5 of 20 from the field, including 1 of 12 behind the arc.

Merkle had 12 points and Grocholski 10 as the Golden Gophers carved out a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Harvard scored the first seven points of the second half, the last five by White, with her 3-pointer tying the game at 37. Then Minnesota had a 10-2 run but Jones had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in the last minute to give the Crimson a 52-51 lead. Grocholski knocked down a 3-pointer for a 54-52 Golden Gophers’ lead after three quarters.

Starter Natalie Kussow had all nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Gophers pull away.

Up next

Harvard: Home against Boston College on Friday.

Minnesota: At Marquette on Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage