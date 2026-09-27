Leary’s 4th-quarter TD pass helps push West Florida past Southeast Missouri State 20-17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Donovan Leary threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass for West Florida and the Argonauts held off Southeast Missouri State for a 20-17 victory on Saturday night.

Jamari Dickens forced a fumble when he sacked Braylen Ragland, and he returned the ball five yards into the end zone to give the Argonauts a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter. Leary’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Jake Robinette stretched the lead to 20-10 with 14:52 to play.

Ragland answered with a 14-play, 75-yard drive, capped with a 2-yard touchdown toss to Jobe Bryant that ended the scoring with 8:32 remaining. But the Redhawks’ last two drives ended with a fumble and interception.

Leary completed 16 of 36 passes for 155 yards and threw one interception West Florida (3-1). Reid Grek made field goals from 32 and 46 yards for the Argonauts.

Ragland was 14-of-25 passing for 162 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions Southeast Missouri State (2-3).

Up next

West Florida: at Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State: at Lindenwood on Oct. 10.

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