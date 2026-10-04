Brungard points the way for Youngstown State in 28-16 win over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Beau Brungard threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, and Youngstown State beat Southern Illinois 28-16 Saturday in a matchup of two Top 25 Stats Perform poll participants in the Championship Subdivision.

Brungard, who managed to overcome a pair of interceptions, ran for 69 yards on 16 carries and completed 20 of 29 passes.

The Penguins (4-2, 2-1 MVFC), ranked No. 8 in the poll, faced a 10-7 halftime deficit and took control late in the third quarter and into the fourth. Brungard ran it in from the 1 to end an 11-play, 61-yard drive that lasted 6:06 and made it 14-10 with 4:04 left in the third.

Southern Illinois, ranked 21st, fumbled the ball away on its third play of the following drive. On the next play from scrimmage, Brungard threw a 20-yard touchdown to Austin Bray for a 21-10 lead.

With 3:37 remaining, Jaden Gilbert ran it in from the 6 to conclude a 12-play, 80-yard drive that lasted almost eight-and-a-half minutes.

DJ Williams threw for 288 yards and was intercepted once, and Kyle Thomas caught eight passes for 155 yards for the Salukis (3-3, 1-1).

Up next

Youngstown St.: Is on the road at Indiana State on Saturday.

Southern Illinois: Travels to face South Dakota on Saturday.

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