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Cleeland, Jones, and Fisher help UC Davis beat Eastern Washington 49-38

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By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Treynor Cleeland threw two of his four touchdown passes to Zach Jones, and Jordan Fisher rushed for a career-high 255 yards and two scores as UC Davis beat Eastern Washington 49-38 on Saturday night.

Cleeland completed 15 of 27 passes for 278 yards with one interception for UC Davis (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked 16th in the Stats Perform poll for the Championship Subdivision. The Aggies had been 0-5 all time against Eastern Washington (1-5, 0-3) on their home field.

Jones added a 67-yard touchdown run on his only carry — following Cleeland’s 50-yard scoring strike to Samuel Gbatu Jr. — for a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

Fisher broke free for an 87-yard touchdown on the first play following an Eagles punt and the Aggies led 21-12 with 2:33 left before halftime. The senior entered with 315 yards rushing through the first five games.

Soren McKee kicked his third field goal — a 23-yarder on the final play to cut it to 21-15 at halftime.

Cleeland fired on 53-yard touchdown pass to Jones four plays into the second half and Fisher added a 37-yard touchdown run for a 33-21 lead. Cleeland had scoring passes covering 7 yards to Jones and 56 yards to Xzavior Guess as the Aggies scored touchdowns on all four third-quarter possessions for a 46-24 advantage.

Nate Bell completed 39 of 58 passes for a career-high 413 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Eastern Washington. He also rushed 16 times for 107 yards and a score, giving him a hand in all but 81 yards of the Eagles’ offense.

Up next

Eastern Washington: Hosts Northern Colorado on Saturday.

UC Davis: At Southern Utah on Oct. 17.

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