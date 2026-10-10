Miami (Ohio) holds firm, denying UMass 2-point conversion attempt in 20-19 win

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Caleb Heavner and Scoop Smith each ran for touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) held on to beat UMass 20-19 in a contest that went down to the last offensive play of the game on Saturday.

The Redhawks (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) led 20-13 with 2:21 left to play. UMass (4-2, 1-2) took the possession and went on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended when backup quarterback Logan Inagawa threw a 21-yard touchdown to Max Dowling with a second left in regulation.

Opting to play for the win, the Minutemen’s Reece Adkins was stopped by Miami’s Malcolm McClain on the two-point conversion attempt.

Heavener’s 7-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left in the first quarter ended a 7-all tie and the Redhawks led the rest of the way.

Heavener struggled from pocket completing just 6-of-20 passed for 95 yards but ran for 54 yards on 11 carries and the touchdown.

Aedan McCarty threw for 171 yards for UMass before being replaced by Inagawa, who went 6-for-6 passing for 83 yards.

The RedHawks have a 6-1 advantage in the 14-year-old series.

Up next

Miami hosts Akron next Saturday.

UMass heads to Buffalo to face the Bulls next Saturday.

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