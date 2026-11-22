BALTIMORE (AP) — Aasim Burton had 14 points in UMBC’s 89-55 victory against Lancaster Bible on Sunday.

Burton added six assists and three steals for the Retrievers (4-4). Evan Morton shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Regimantas Ciunys had 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Timmy Hambright finished with 15 points and two steals for the Chargers. Trey Grube added 12 points for Lancaster Bible. Micah Washington also had eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press