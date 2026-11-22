CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Frager and Damon Wilkinson each scored 17 points, and Cale Jacobsen made a contested shot in the lane with 0.4 seconds left to give No. 24 Nebraska a 76-74 victory over Butler on Sunday as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Series.

Nebraska called a timeout with 23.5 seconds left after securing a defensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Butler. Jacobsen dribbled down the clock near midcourt before starting his drive into the lane with about six seconds left. Jacobsen used a pump fake to get his defender in the air and he banked in a shot. Butler’s final heave went over the backboard as time expired.

Nebraska (6-0) has won its last 30 games against non-conference foes dating to a loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 17, 2024.

Jacob Lanier added 15 points and Pryce Sandfort scored 14 for Nebraska. The Huskers, who entered ranked in the top 10 nationally in defensive efficiency, have held all six of their opponents this season under 40% shooting.

Asim Djulovic led Butler (4-3) with 28 points and six 3-pointers. Jalen Jackson added 21 points and Eduardo Klafke scored 15. The Bulldogs went 12 of 33 from distance, including 6-of-9 shooting for Djulovic, after entering ranked second nationally in 3-point attempts per game (37.8) and fifth in 3-pointers made per game (12.8).

Butler went on an 8-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Klafke and Jackson to go ahead 71-64. But Nebraska answered with a 7-0 run, including consecutive 3-pointers by Frager, to tie it at 71-all with 3:35 left.

Up next

Nebraska: Returns home to play Southern on Wednesday.

Butler: Hosts Bellarmine on Friday.

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