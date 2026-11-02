Murray State beats Tennessee State 94-64 as Roman Domon scores 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Roman Domon scored 22 points as Murray State beat Tennessee State 94-64 on Monday.

Domon also contributed five rebounds for the Racers (1-0). Kaden Magwood scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brayden Shorter went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Ty-Laur Johnson led the Tigers (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Tennessee State also got 10 points from Deondrea Lindsey. Christian Alston finished with eight points.

Murray State took the lead with 13:28 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Domon led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-35 at the break. Murray State extended its lead to 82-52 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Talis Soulhac scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

Murray State’s next game is Saturday against Northwestern State at home, and Tennessee State hosts East-West on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press