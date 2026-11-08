Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Grand Canyon secures 99-81 win over Bethune-Cookman

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 21 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Bethune-Cookman 99-81 on Saturday.

Henley shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (2-0). Makaih Williams added 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had four steals. Amarion Dickerson shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Connor Teasley led the way for the Wildcats (0-3) with 15 points and six rebounds. Quentin Heady added 15 points for Bethune-Cookman. Daniel Rouzan finished with 12 points.

Grand Canyon outscored Bethune-Cookman by five points in the second half, and Henley scored a team-high 19 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.