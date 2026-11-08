Grand Canyon secures 99-81 win over Bethune-Cookman

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 21 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Bethune-Cookman 99-81 on Saturday.

Henley shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (2-0). Makaih Williams added 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had four steals. Amarion Dickerson shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Connor Teasley led the way for the Wildcats (0-3) with 15 points and six rebounds. Quentin Heady added 15 points for Bethune-Cookman. Daniel Rouzan finished with 12 points.

Grand Canyon outscored Bethune-Cookman by five points in the second half, and Henley scored a team-high 19 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press