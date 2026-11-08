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Utah Valley defeats Weber State 101-93

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By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tyler Weaver scored 21 points as Utah Valley beat Weber State 101-93 on Saturday.

Weaver went 7 of 8 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Wolverines (2-0). Dominick Nelson shot 5 of 11 from the field and 8 for 13 from the line to add 18 points. Braden Housley shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

Mason Abittan led the Wildcats (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Weber State also got 19 points from ArDarius Grayson. Augustine Ekwe finished with 14 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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