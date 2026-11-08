Beath’s 21 help UC San Diego take down Fresno State 81-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Leo Beath had 21 points in UC San Diego’s 81-65 win against Fresno State on Saturday.

Beath had six rebounds for the Tritons (2-0). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Rahmir Barno shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Bradey Henige led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Dragos Lungu added 18 points and two blocks for Fresno State. Ross Candelino finished with 14 points.

Eaglestaff scored 10 points in the first half and UCSD went into the break trailing 36-32. UCSD pulled off the victory after a 19-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave the Tritons the lead at 62-47 with 8:39 left in the half. Beath scored 14 second-half points.

Up next

UCSD next plays Friday against Utah State on the road, and Fresno State will host Georgia State on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press