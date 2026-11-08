Wucherpfennig scores 17, Fairfield knocks off Bryant 68-59

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Declan Wucherpfennig had 17 points in Fairfield’s 68-59 victory over Bryant on Sunday.

Wucherpfennig also had 10 rebounds for the Stags (1-1). Tony Williams scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Cole Edelen shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Andre Pasha led the way for the Bulldogs (1-2) with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Keegan Harvey and Elijah Crispin each finished with 10 points.

Up next

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Fairfield visits Wisconsin and Bryant travels to play Providence.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press