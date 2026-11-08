Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Harris, Holman rushing attack helps Wyoming fight off UNLV in 41-35 win

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Samuel Harris ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Wyoming held off UNLV’s rally for a 41-35 win on Saturday night.

Down 41-21, UNLV scored touchdowns with 22 seconds left in the third quarter and with 8:32 left in the fourth.

The Rebels flirted with taking the lead, but Wyoming ended the threat when Tyson Shamsid-Deen intercepted reserve quarterback Alex Orji in the end zone. It was Shamsid-Deen’s second interception of the game.

On the following play, Wyoming’s Markell Holman ran left, broke four tackles, reversed field and ran 49 yards and Wyoming (6-3, 5-1 Mountain West) proceeded to let time expire.

Holman ran for 110 yards.

Wyoming took the lead when Erik Sandvik’s field goal broke a 7-all tie with 5:02 left in the first.

Early in the second, Harris ran it in from the 1, and with 6:42 left before halftime, on a double-pass, reserve quarterback Landon Sims threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Wilson for a 24-7 lead.

UNLV (5-4, 3-2) responded scoring two touchdowns in the last four-and-a-half minutes of the first half.

Jackson Arnold threw a 33-yard touchdown to Kayden McGee. Then, following a Wyoming fumble, the Rebels took advantage and three plays later, Arnold threw an 8-yard touchdown to Taz Reddicks to reduce the UNLV deficit to 24-21 with 1:55 before halftime.

It still proved to be more than enough time for Wyoming as the Cowboys scored in a little more than a minute with Sims running it in from the 13.

Following Shamsid-Deen’s first interception, Sandvik kicked a 34-yard field as time expired in the first half to put Wyoming up 34-21.

Arnold threw two touchdown passes for UNLV.

Up next

Wyoming: Travels to face UTEP on Saturday.

UNLV: Heads to New Mexico to face the Lobos on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.