Majstorovic’s 18 help Pepperdine beat Bethesda 116-43

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic had 18 points in Pepperdine’s 116-43 win against Bethesda on Saturday.

Majstorovic shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Waves (2-1). Alex Constanza scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Anthony Robinson and Youri Fritz had 14 points apiece.

Taeo Thomas finished with 14 points and three steals for the Flames. Aden Jones added 13 points and two steals for Bethesda. Allen Moser also had eight points.

Pepperdine led 48-18 at halftime, with Majstorovic racking up 12 points. The Waves extended their lead to 79-26 during the second half, fueled by a 22-2 run. Constanza scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

Up next

Pepperdine’s next game is Wednesday against Sam Houston on the road. Bethesda (CA) takes on Portland on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.