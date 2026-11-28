PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Roseborough had 21 points in Towson’s 73-69 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Roseborough had five rebounds for the Tigers (5-4). Jaquan Womack scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Zion Stanford shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Drew Steffe finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Bulls (3-4). Antoine Lorick added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Buffalo. Mikkel Tyne also had 13 points and six assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.