THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Robinson scored 24 points as Pepperdine beat Lehigh 88-82 on Saturday.

Robinson added nine rebounds for the Waves (6-3). Petar Majstorovic scored 18 points, finishing 9 of 11 from the floor. Jahari Williamson shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Joshua Ingram finished with 21 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-5). Lehigh also got 16 points from Edouard Benoit. Hank Alvey had 12 points.

Up next

Pepperdine has a Tuesday road matchup with Abilene Christian, and Lehigh hosts Penn State-Scranton on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.