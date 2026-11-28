HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Yoda Oke scored 19 points and Sam Houston beat Paul Quinn 73-61 on Saturday.

Oke also contributed eight rebounds for the Bearkats (4-4). Justin Begg scored 19 points and added four steals. Jacobe Coleman shot 5 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

DarKaun King led the Tigers with 17 points and seven rebounds. Paul Quinn also got 12 points and two blocks from Deon McLaughlin. Jordan Hicks finished with 10 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press