MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw four touchdown passes, Eli Gillman surpassed 100 yards rushing with a score, and No. 15 seed Montana beat Incarnate Word 48-32 on Saturday night in the first round of the Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Montana (9-4) will travel to face second-seeded Tarleton State (12-0) in the second round next Saturday.

Ah Yat was 21-of-38 passing for 298 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Landon Ransom-Goelz, who finished with five catches for 105 yards. The pair connected on a 71-yard touchdown that stretched Montana’s lead to 48-17 late in the third quarter.

Gillman carried 21 times for 121 yards that included a 71-yard touchdown run. Monte Gillman, Eli’s younger brother, had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Grizzlies.

Emmett Brown completed 23 of 51 passes for 494 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for Incarnate Word (8-5). Jayden Hibbler had 12 carries for 136 yards for the Cardinals. Roy Alexander caught eight passes with a touchdown and finished with 194 yards receiving. Isaiah Champagne caught three passes for 114 yards.

Montana is 39-7 in playoff games at home in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

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