JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Roberts’ 16 points helped Jacksonville defeat Trinity Baptist 96-60 on Saturday.

Roberts had five rebounds for the Dolphins (3-5). Lyndell Buckingham Jr. scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Newell had 15 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Tayden Owens led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Chancelor Mullins added eight points for Trinity Baptist. Gavin Korth-Loder finished with five points.

Up next

Jacksonville’s next game is Tuesday against UCF on the road, and Trinity Baptist visits Stetson on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press