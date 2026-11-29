SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rahmir Barno scored 21 points as UC San Diego beat Loyola Marymount 84-77 on Saturday.

Barno had six rebounds and three steals for the Tritons (4-3). Leo Beath scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Alex Chaikin shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jevon Porter led the way for the Lions (5-4) with 27 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Jasai Miles added 18 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Marymount. All Wright finished with 13 points.

Beath scored five points in the first half and UCSD went into halftime trailing 35-32. Barno’s 16-point second half helped UCSD close out the seven-point victory.

Up next

UCSD takes on Cal Baptist at home on Thursday, and Loyola Marymount hosts Hawaii on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.