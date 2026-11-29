NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Langsy’s 33 points led South Alabama over South Dakota State 82-72 on Saturday.

Langsy had seven assists and four steals for the Jaguars (6-5). Peyton Law scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Samuel Shoptaw shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Davis Kern finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (5-3). South Dakota State also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Jon Mekonnen. Joe Sayler also had 15 points and five assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.