Montgomery rushes for 3 touchdowns and Presbyterian stays undefeated with 42-7 win over Stetson

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Montgomery rushed for three touchdowns and Antonio Wright and Ty Englehart each added scores for Presbyterian in a 42-7 win over Stetson on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hose (7-0, 3-0 in PFL) went up 35-0 to start the fourth quarter. Montgomery scored the first two touchdowns of the game. Starting quarterback Collin Hurst threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Cincere Gill in the second quarter. Montgomery scored his third touchdown and Wright added another in the third quarter.

Montgomery finished with 54 yards on eight rushing attempts. Hurst threw for 236 yards before Englehart came on in relief. Englehart’s 6-yard TD run made it 42-7 in the fourth quarter. Presbyterian has scored at least 40 points in all four home games this season.

Stetson (3-5, 2-2) scored in the fourth quarter when Cayden Betts caught a 26-yard pass from quarterback Gunnar Chenier.

