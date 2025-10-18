Florida International meets Kennesaw State in CUSA action

Kennesaw State (4-2) at Florida International (3-3), Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Florida International Offense

Overall: 379.0 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 191.2 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 187.8 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (111th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 409.8 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 267.3 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 142.5 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (93rd)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 363.0 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 217.0 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 146.0 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (110th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 383.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 226.7 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 156.8 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (45th)

Florida International is 108th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.8% of the time. Kennesaw State ranks 57th on offense, converting on 41.8% of third downs.

Florida International is 78th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.0% of trips. Kennesaw State’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 76.2%.

Kennesaw State ranks 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:01, compared to Florida International’s 18th-ranked average of 32:28.

Team leaders

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 959 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 658 yards on 98 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 280 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 754 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 365 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 398 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Florida International defeated Western Kentucky 25-6 on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Jenkins threw for 184 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Owens carried the ball 22 times for 195 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for seven yards. Perry had three receptions for 86 yards.

Kennesaw State won 35-7 over Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Oct. 9. Dexter Williams II passed for 290 yards on 27-of-36 attempts (75.0%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Bennett carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards, adding three receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. Christian Moss had four receptions for 66 yards.

Next game

Florida International plays at Missouri State on Oct. 29. Kennesaw State hosts UTEP on Oct. 28.

By The Associated Press