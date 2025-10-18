New Mexico State and Missouri State meet in CUSA play

Missouri State (3-3) at New Mexico State (3-3), Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 324.3 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 257.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 66.7 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (99th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 381.0 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 231.2 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 149.8 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (68th)

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 367.5 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 264.5 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (113th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 394.8 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 243.7 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 151.2 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (111th)

Missouri State ranks 134th in third down percentage, converting 26.6% of the time.

Missouri State is 120th in the FBS with 70.0 penalty yards per game.

Missouri State is 79th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone defense ranks 26th at 76.5%.

New Mexico State is 101st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:44, compared to Missouri State’s 39th-ranked average of 31:23.

Team leaders

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 1,512 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 242 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 363 yards on 26 catches, 2 TDs

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 1,195 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 349 yards on 77 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dash Luke, 335 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

New Mexico State fell 30-27 to Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Fife led New Mexico State with 242 yards on 20-of-37 passing (54.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Calloway had 84 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Tyler King recorded 68 yards on five catches.

Missouri State won 22-20 over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Deuce Bailey passed for 278 yards on 16-of-31 attempts (51.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lawrence had 63 rushing yards on 11 carries. Ramone Green Jr. recorded 76 yards on one catch.

Next game

New Mexico State plays at Western Kentucky on Nov. 1. Missouri State hosts Florida International on Oct. 29.

By The Associated Press