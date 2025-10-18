CUSA matchup features Delaware taking on Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee (1-5) at Delaware (3-3), Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Delaware Offense

Overall: 427.7 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 300.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (71st)

Delaware Defense

Overall: 392.8 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 221.5 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 171.3 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (97th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 318.7 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 82.8 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (127th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 379.8 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 153.5 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (110th)

Middle Tennessee ranks 120th in third down percentage, converting 32.5% of the time.

Middle Tennessee is 80th in the FBS averaging 57.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Delaware’s 26th-ranked 42.0 per-game average.

Middle Tennessee ranks 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips.

Team leaders

Delaware

Passing: Nick Minicucci, 1,801 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jo’Nathan Silver, 375 yards on 68 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kyre Duplessis, 430 yards on 28 catches, 2 TDs

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 1,399 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 433 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 353 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Delaware was defeated by Jacksonville State 38-25 on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Minicucci led Delaware with 422 yards on 32-of-50 passing (64.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Viron Ellison Jr. had 15 rushing yards on eight carries and three touchdowns, adding one reception for eight yards. Duplessis put up 90 yards on six catches.

Middle Tennessee fell 22-20 to Missouri State on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Vattiato passed for 267 yards on 30-of-42 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Middlebrook carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Cam’ron Lacy had six receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Delaware plays at Liberty on Nov. 1. Middle Tennessee hosts Jacksonville State on Oct. 29.

By The Associated Press