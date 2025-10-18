Skip to main content
Coastal Carolina rallies from 14-point second-half deficit to beat Appalachian State 45-37

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Knicely’s 1-yard plunge with 3:19 remaining gave Coastal Carolina its first lead of the game in a 45-37 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

Jaden Barnes’ 77-yard punt return staked the Mountaineers (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) to a 31-17 lead early in the second half. Samari Collier’s 6-yard TD and his 37-yard TD pass to Jameson Tucker at the end of the third quarter cut into the deficit before Knicely finished the 13-play, 75-yard drive with the go-ahead points.

The Mountaineers turned the ball over on downs at their own 27 and Coastal Carolina (4-3, 3-1) added Jevon Edwards’ 8-yard TD run to cap its 28-point second half. The Mountaineers’ final possession ended on Noah Arinze’s fumble recovery after JJ Kohl was sacked.

Collier rushed for a game-high 74 yards and two scores. He passed for 118 yards with an interception. MJ Morris also threw a TD pass.

Kohl was 27 of 41 for 278 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers. Barnes’ punt-return touchdown was the first for Appalachian State since 2018.

