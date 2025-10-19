Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Byron McNair throws 3 TD passes, Tennessee State beats Howard 24-7

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Byron McNair was 18-of-22 passing for 174 yards and three touchdown to help Tennessee State beat Howard 24-7 on Saturday night.

McNair added a game-high 47 yards rushing on eight carries.

Micah Gay intercepted a pass to give the Tigers possession at the Howard 32 and five plays later McNair threw a 6-yard TD pass to Connor Ruth to give Tennessee State a 14-7 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half.

Snap Reed caught a 10-yard scoring strike from McNair to cap a seven-play, 79-yard opening drive to give Tennessee State (2-5) a 7-0 lead about four minutes into the game.

McNair threw an 8-yard TD pass to Devaughn Slaughter late in the third quarter and Freddy Perez kicked a 34-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the fourth.

Anthony Reagan Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 7-7 with 7:01 left in the first half.

Tyriq Starks was 14-of-27 passing for 116 yards with two interceptions for Howard (3-4). The Bison finished with 183 total yards.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.