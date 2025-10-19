Byron McNair throws 3 TD passes, Tennessee State beats Howard 24-7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Byron McNair was 18-of-22 passing for 174 yards and three touchdown to help Tennessee State beat Howard 24-7 on Saturday night.

McNair added a game-high 47 yards rushing on eight carries.

Micah Gay intercepted a pass to give the Tigers possession at the Howard 32 and five plays later McNair threw a 6-yard TD pass to Connor Ruth to give Tennessee State a 14-7 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half.

Snap Reed caught a 10-yard scoring strike from McNair to cap a seven-play, 79-yard opening drive to give Tennessee State (2-5) a 7-0 lead about four minutes into the game.

McNair threw an 8-yard TD pass to Devaughn Slaughter late in the third quarter and Freddy Perez kicked a 34-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the fourth.

Anthony Reagan Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 7-7 with 7:01 left in the first half.

Tyriq Starks was 14-of-27 passing for 116 yards with two interceptions for Howard (3-4). The Bison finished with 183 total yards.

