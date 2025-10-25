Skip to main content
Pat McQuaide throws for 2 touchdowns and Villanova beats Albany 29-16 for 5th straight victory

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, with 107 yards and two scores going to Luke Colella, and Villanova beat Albany 29-16 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Villanova (6-2, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) extended its home winning streak to 20 games dating to the middle of the 2022 season. It’s a program record for the longest home winning streak and the second-longest active FCS streak behind South Dakota State’s 33 straight at home.

Jack Barnum made field goals of 41, 23 and 44 yards to help build a 22-7 lead. McQuaide found Colella for a 36-yard touchdown early in the fourth for a 19-point lead.

McQuaide, who threw for a career-high five touchdowns last week, was 15 of 22 with an interception. David Avit rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown for Villanova.

Jack Shields had a touchdown and an interception for Albany (1-7, 0-4). The Great Danes were held to 13 first downs and 154 total yards.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

