Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

QB Raynor runs for 3 TDs to help Arkansas State rally past Georgia Southern, 34-24

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for 216 yards and his three rushing touchdowns completed Arkansas State’s 34-24 comeback win over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Trailing 21-10, Raynor spearheaded a 14-play, 91-yard drive that ended with him running in from the 2 with nine seconds left before halftime.

Arkansas State (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 77 yards in 13 plays and 5:18 with Raynor running it in from the 8 for a 24-21 lead. Arkansas State led for the remainder.

Raynor ran it in from the 2 with 9:47 left in the fourth to extend the margin to 10.

Kenyon Clay ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Devin Spencer tallied 123 yards rushing on 14 carries for Arkansas State.

Georgia Southern (3-5, 1-3) established a 14-0 lead when JC French IV threw a 24-yard touchdown to Camden Brown, and later, an 18-yard scoring pass to Marcus Sanders Jr.

French threw for 208 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.