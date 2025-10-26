Sutton, sterling defense lead San Diego State to 23-0 win over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Lucky Sutton rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Tano Letuli had a pick-6, and San Diego State shut out Fresno State 23-0 on Saturday.

While the Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) offense mustered 124 yards through the air, Sutton led a combined 208-yard ground attack and scored the offense’s only touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter.

Sutton’s rush of 46 yards and Byron Cardwell’s 54-yard reception were the only plays of more than 16 yards in the game. The Bulldogs’ offense didn’t have a single play of at least 15 yards.

Gabriel Plascencia made three field goals, including a 50-yarder for the Aztecs.

Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) netted 227 yards of total offense, and Letuli outscored the unit singlehandedly when he intercepted Carson Conklin midway through the fourth quarter and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. It was Conklin’s second interception of the day.

Conklin was 20-of-42 passing for 182 yards.

Dalesean Staley led the Aztecs defense with seven tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a split tackle for a loss. August Salvati had the other interception.

