Joshua Woods throws 4 TD passes, Idaho beats Portland State 45-6

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Joshua Woods threw touchdown passes to four different receivers on Saturday to help Idaho beat Portland State 45-6 and extend the Vikings’ season-opening losing streak to eight games.

Elisha Cummings had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries and added four receptions for 100 yards for Idaho (3-5, 1-3 Big Sky Conference).

Mathias Uribe kicked a 27-yard field goal that capped a 15-play, 60-yard drive and made it 3-0 with 3:55 left in the first quarter. Two plays from scrimmage later, Cummings caught a short pass and broke several tackles as he worked his was across the field on his way to the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown that gave the Vandals the lead for good.

Wood hit Noah West-Baranco for a 48-yard touchdown, after Uribe made a 40-yard field goal, threw TD passes of 24 yards to Marquawn McCraney and 6 yards to Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar to make it 28-6 at halftime.

Back-up quarterback Rocco Koch came in on third-and-1 and, after a run fake, lofted a pass to a wide-open Jake Cox who raced untouched for a 42-yard touchdown about two minutes into the second half and Cummings ran for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the third quarter.

Owen Adams capped the scoring with a 44-yard field goal with 11:38 to play.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele was 7-of-14 passing for 41 yards with an interception for Portland State (0-8, 0-4). Freshman Tyrese Smith replaced Sagapolutele and completed 7 of 13 for 141 yards with an interception and added a team-high 42 yards rushing on nine carries.

