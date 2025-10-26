Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nicholls rolls past McNeese 31-7 behind Rodrigue and Brock Jr. to snap a 6-game losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ean Rodrigue threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, Miequle Brock Jr. added 104 yards rushing and Nicolls beat McNeese 31-7 on Saturday night.

Rodrigue completed 12 of 20 passes for 161 yards and added 77 yards on 12 carries for Nicholls (2-6, 2-2 Southland Conference). He broke loose on a 34-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive, and his 69-yard touchdown pass to Karaaz Johnson capped the scoring with about 12 minutes to play.

Ty Marsh also had a 45-yard pick-6 for the Colonels, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jake Strong threw a 20-yard touchdown pass up the middle to Logan Mauldin for McNeese (2-6, 1-3). Strong was 10-of-18 passing for 170 yards and threw two interceptions.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.