Justice Haynes runs for 152 yards and 2 TDs as No. 25 Michigan beats Michigan State 31-20

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall helped No. 25 Michigan overcome its lack of a passing game to beat rival Michigan State.

Haynes ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Marshall had 110 yards rushing and a score, leading the Woverines to a 31-20 win over the Spartans on Saturday night.

“We’ve got a good running back tandem that plays physical and wears you down,” coach Sherrone Moore said.

Michigan (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) overcame a lackluster game from freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood by running the ball effectively and making fewer mistakes.

The Spartans (3-5, 0-5) turned it over on downs midway through the fourth quarter at the Michigan 27, failing to convert a fourth-and-3 on Aidan Chiles’ incomplete pass instead of attempting a field goal to potentially pull within eight points.

“We were going to need a touchdown at some point in the game, and that’s not a guaranteed three points,” embattled coach Jonathan Smith said.

Haynes fumbled at midfield on the ensuing possession, but Michigan State turned it over on downs again as Chiles could not run 1 yard to pick up a fourth down from the Wolverines 29.

Michigan took advantage with Marshall’s 56-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

Underwood was 8 of 17 for a season-low 86 yards.

“My running backs stepped it up,” Underwood said after running for 26 yards rushing and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

Chiles was 14 of 28 for 130 and lost a fumble. He was replaced late in the game by Alessio Milivojevic, who threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Michael Masunas.

“I would give myself a D- grade,” Chiles said. “Careless with the ball.”

Makhi Frazier had a career-high 109 yards rushing for the Spartans.

Chiles fumbled the ball on his third snap, giving the Wolverines the ball at the Michigan State 34 and they settled for Dominic Zvada’s 21-yard field goal.

Michigan went ahead 10-0 late in the first quarter on Underwood’s 13-yard touchdown run which he celebrated in the end zone posing with his hands on his hips, looking like the Paul Bunyan Trophy that is awarded to the victors.

The Spartans pulled within three points midway through the second quarter on Chiles’ 1-yard sneak on a drive that included Frazier’s 49-yard run.

Michigan restored its 10-point lead on Haynes’ 5-yard run early in the third, taking advantage of an offsides penalty on Michigan State that negated Underwood’s fumble. The Wolverines went ahead 24-7 on Haynes’ 14-yard touchdown run late in the third.

Michigan momentum

The Wolverines have won four straight games in the rivalry.

“It means everything for us,” Moore said.

The takeaway

Michigan: Haynes returned after missing last week’s win over Washington with an injury and he provided a much-needed boost for an offense that struggled in the passing game. Haynes had a career-high 26 carries and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt.

“It was huge to have him back,” Moore said.

Michigan State: Penalties were a problem, extending a drive that helped Michigan score its first touchdown and negating Underwood’s fumble on a drive that ended with another touchdown. The Spartans finished with 12 flags for 105 yards.

“Came down to sloppy play,” Smith said.

Up next

Michigan hosts Purdue and Michigan State plays at Minnesota on Nov. 1.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer