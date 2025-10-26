Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Marburger throws 6 TD passes, runs for another as UT Rio Grande Valley routs Incarnate Word 56-28

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw a career-high six touchdown passes and ran for another score as UT Rio Grande Valley rolled to a 56-28 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Marburger was 26-of-36 passing for a career-best 440 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to both Xayvion Noland and Ismael Smith Flores, and one each to Tony Diaz and Nathan Denney.

Diaz finished with a program-record 17 catches and a personal-best 172 yards. Diaz’s one-handed 3-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter stretched the Vaqueros’ lead to 42-21. Noland had four receptions for 155 yards.

UT Rio Grande Valley (6-2, 2-2 Southland Conference) scored on four if its first five drives and led 35-0 at halftime.

EJ Colson completed 29 of 45 passes for 339 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 22-yard touchdown run for Incarnate Word (2-6, 0-4). He threw TD passes of 70 and 39 yards to Jalen Walthall, who finished with 10 catches for 220 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.