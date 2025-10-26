Skip to main content
Lamson, Davis pace Montana State in 34-17 win over Cal Poly

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw for 176 yards and a touchdown, Julius Davis rushed for 175 yards and a score and Montana State was never threatened in its 34-17 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

After Myles Sansted gave the No. 5-ranked FCS Bobcats (6-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) a 3-0 lead, Lamson threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jared White for a 10-0 lead with 8:16 remaining before halftime.

The two teams exchanged field goals before halftime and to start the third the Bobcats drove 73 yards in seven plays on a series that concluded with Davis running it in from the 10 for a 20-3 advantage. Just seconds into the fourth quarter, Lamson ran it in from the 4 for a 27-3 lead.

Cal Poly (3-5, 1-3) got its first touchdown when Bo Kelly threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Fidel Tau Pitts with 12:25 left in the game. Kelly threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Booher had the other touchdown catch.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

