Boise State takes on Fresno State in MWC play

Fresno State (5-3) at Boise State (6-2), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 457.3 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 260.6 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 196.6 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (29th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 338.6 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 184.6 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 154.0 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (57th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 362.5 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 213.8 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 148.8 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (82nd)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 314.4 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 182.1 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 132.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (60th)

Fresno State ranks 98th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Boise State’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Fresno State ranks 120th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips.

Boise State ranks 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:34.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,997 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 729 yards on 98 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 467 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,486 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 411 yards on 94 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 326 yards on 27 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Boise State beat Nevada 24-3 on Friday, Oct. 24. Madsen passed for 174 yards on 15-of-28 attempts (53.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sire Gaines carried the ball 17 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown. Cameron Bates had one reception for 37 yards.

Fresno State fell 23-0 to San Diego State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Carson Conklin passed for 182 yards on 20-of-42 attempts (47.6%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Donelson carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. Rayshon Luke recorded 35 yards on five catches.

Next game

Boise State plays at San Diego State on Nov. 15. Fresno State hosts Wyoming on Nov. 15.

