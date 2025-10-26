Western Kentucky meets New Mexico State in CUSA play

New Mexico State (3-4) at Western Kentucky (6-2), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 407.3 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 286.1 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 121.1 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (62nd)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 408.9 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 217.3 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 191.6 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (60th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 319.3 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 250.4 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 68.9 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (106th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 385.0 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 238.6 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 146.4 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (65th)

New Mexico State ranks 91st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.3% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 29th on offense, converting on 46.5% of third downs.

Western Kentucky is 124th in the FBS with 69.6 penalty yards per game.

Western Kentucky is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.4% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone defense ranks 26th at 77.3%.

Team leaders

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,863 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 291 yards on 61 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 487 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 1,719 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 57.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 292 yards on 75 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 447 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Western Kentucky defeated Louisiana Tech 28-27 on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Rodney Tisdale Jr. led Western Kentucky with 227 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards. Parrish had 33 rushing yards on five carries, adding two receptions for 18 yards. KD Hutchinson recorded 77 yards on six catches.

New Mexico State fell 24-17 to Missouri State on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Fife led New Mexico State with 207 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for one touchdown and four interceptions. Calloway had 50 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Faupel recorded 84 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Western Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee on Nov. 15. New Mexico State hosts Kennesaw State on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press