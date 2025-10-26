Washington State visits Oregon State in Pac-12 matchup

Washington State (4-4) at Oregon State (1-7), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 368.6 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 235.4 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 133.3 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (112th)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 412.6 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 259.8 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 152.9 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (121st)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 315.6 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.8 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 102.9 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (111th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 336.3 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 196.1 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 140.1 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (74th)

Washington State is 94th in third down percentage, converting 36.9% of the time. Oregon State ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34%.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Oregon State ranks 131st in the FBS at -9, and Washington State ranks 125th at -8.

Oregon State is 16th in the FBS averaging 39.4 penalty yards per game.

Oregon State is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69% of trips. Washington State’s red zone defense ranks 23rd at 76.9%.

Washington State ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:18, compared to Oregon State’s 33rd-ranked average of 31:25.

Team leaders

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,722 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 671 yards on 154 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 609 yards on 48 catches, 0 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 1,098 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 351 yards on 79 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 474 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oregon State won 45-13 over Lafayette on Saturday, Oct. 18. Gabarri Johnson threw for 79 yards on 7-of-9 attempts (77.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 82 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hankerson had 204 rushing yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns. Karson Boschma had two receptions for 48 yards.

Washington State won 28-7 over Toledo on Saturday, Oct. 25. Eckhaus led Washington State with 159 yards on 10-of-22 passing (45.5%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vorhees carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown. Meredith recorded 81 yards on four catches.

Next game

Oregon State hosts Sam Houston on Nov. 8. Washington State hosts Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press