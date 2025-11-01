Scotty Fox Jr. accounts for 3 TDs, West Virginia beats No. 22 Houston 45-35

HOUSTON (AP) — Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 157 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as West Virginia snapped its five-game losing streak with a 45-35 win over No. 22 Houston.

Fox was 13 of 22 and threw a touchdown pass of 24 yards to Cam Vaughn. He also rushed for 65 yards and had touchdown runs of 6 yards and 34 yards.

Diore Hubbard rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Cyncir Bowers added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) outrushed Houston 246-82.

West Virginia forced four Houston turnovers and converted it into 17 points.

Conner Weigman was 25 of 35 for 309 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston (7-2, 4-2). He also rushed for a touchdown and lost one of his three fumbles.

Dean Connors rushed for 71 yards, and Amare Thomas caught 10 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Tied at 21 at the half, West Virginia outscored Houston 24-7 in the second half. After taking a lead on a field goal, Jordan Scruggs put the Mountaineers up by 10 with an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6½ minutes left in the third.

The Cougars cut the lead to three on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Thomas, Fox rushed for his 34-yard score, and Hubbard rushed for an 11-yard touchdown midway through the fourth to put West Virginia up by 17.

The Takeaway

West Virginia: The Mountaineers staved off bowl elimination and beat a ranked team for the first time since a 38-31 win over Iowa State on Oct. 30, 2021.

Houston: The Cougars’ chances of reaching the Big 12 Championship game took a big hit with the loss, and Houston’s time in the rankings will likely end at one week.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Houston travels to Central Florida on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football