Anthony Hankerson’s TD run in 4th quarter gives Oregon State a 10-7 win over Washington State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Hankerson ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and Oregon State rallied in the fourth quarter to down Washington State 10-7 on Saturday night in the first of two games between the two Pac-12 teams this season.

Because the teams play twice this season, Saturday’s meeting was considered a non-conference game. The Cougars and the Beavers play again in Pullman on Nov. 29, for the final game of the season, which will determine this year’s winner of the two-team Pac-12.

Washington State led 7-3 in the fourth quarter when Hankerson ran for a 1-yard touchdown for the Beavers (2-7) with 9:52 left.

Jack Stevens’ 32-yard field goal attempt for the Cougars (4-5) with 1:05 left went wide right.

Caleb Ojeda kicked a 35-yard field for Oregon State with 2:52 left in the opening half. The Cougars answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Kirby Vorhees’ 3-yard touchdown run.

Conference realignment collapsed the Pac-12 in the summer of 2023, with Oregon State and Washington State left as the lone two remaining teams. Last year they had an agreement to play Mountain West opponents, but this season both acted essentially as independents.

Next season Oregon State and Washington State are reviving a new Pac-12. They’ve added Texas State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and Gonzaga as a non-football member.

The Beavers and the Cougars were on different trajectories this season. Washington State, under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers, needs two more wins in the final three games to be bowl eligible.

The Beavers fired coach Trent Bray after an 0-7 start and promoted Rob Akey in the interim. They sat quarterback Maalik Murphy in favor of sophomore Gabbari Johnson. After making the changes, the Beavers defeated visiting Lafayette on Oct. 18.

Johnson left Saturday’s game in the third quarter and was treated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room with what appeared to be a foot or lower leg injury. Murphy took over at QB for the Beavers.

Washington State has a bye next weekend before hosting Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15.

Oregon State hosts Sam Houston next weekend.

