Kentucky meets Florida in SEC play

Florida (3-5) at Kentucky (3-5), Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 346.1 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 201.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 144.9 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (103rd)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 366.9 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 236.8 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 130.1 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (86th)

Florida Offense

Overall: 352.8 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (107th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 340.5 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 220.3 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 120.3 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (32nd)

Florida ranks 129th in third down percentage, converting 30.7% of the time.

Kentucky ranks 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Kentucky ranks 23rd in the FBS averaging 42.9 penalty yards per game.

Kentucky is 88th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.2% of trips. Florida’s red zone offense ranks 17th, scoring on 92.3% of red zone opportunities.

Kentucky is 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:03.

Team leaders

Kentucky

Passing: Cutter Boley, 1,376 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth McGowan, 529 yards on 114 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Kendrick Law, 351 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 1,679 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 683 yards on 132 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 463 yards on 32 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kentucky beat Auburn 10-3 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Boley led Kentucky with 161 yards on 18-of-29 passing (62.1%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. McGowan carried the ball 21 times for 53 yards, adding two receptions for one yard. Law recorded 49 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Florida lost 24-20 to Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 1. Lagway passed for 166 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards. Baugh had 72 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Eugene Wilson III recorded 121 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech on Nov. 15. Florida plays at No. 7 Ole Miss on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press