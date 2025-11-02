Louisiana and Texas State meet in Sun Belt play

Texas State (3-5) at Louisiana (3-6), Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 340.8 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 155.4 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 185.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (90th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 396.3 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 201.0 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 195.3 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (99th)

Texas State Offense

Overall: 470.9 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 253.8 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 217.1 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (31st)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 418.1 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 244.9 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 173.3 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 33.9 points per game (125th)

Louisiana ranks 124th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.3% of the time. Texas State ranks 20th on offense, converting on 49.2% of third downs.

Texas State is 125th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

Louisiana is 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:20.

Team leaders

Louisiana

Passing: D’Wayne Winfield, 774 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 543 yards on 96 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 362 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 2,016 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 648 yards on 130 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 741 yards on 51 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Louisiana defeated South Alabama 31-22 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Winfield threw for 232 yards on 14-of-15 attempts (93.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown. Elijah Davis carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Sampson recorded 138 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Texas State lost 52-20 to James Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Jackson led Texas State with 230 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pare had 40 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Mavin Anderson had five receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Louisiana plays at Arkansas State on Nov. 20. Texas State plays at Southern Miss on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press